J.Crew at Perkins Rowe closing

The J.Crew in Perkins Rowe is closing after nearly 12 years of business, Daily Report learned this morning.

The outlet store was one of the first tenants within the mixed-use development, which opened in 2007. Its last day of business will be Sunday, Jan. 27.

No tenants are currently slated to move into the store’s space, says Perkins Rowe marketing manager Erinn Sala, though she notes they’re actively looking for tenants.

“We’re trying to upgrade our tenant mix and have some exciting announcements coming in the near future,” she says.

J.Crew’s Baton Rouge store closing is the latest in a string of closures for the brand, which shut down several Canada stores this month and in November both launched and discontinued a new clothing line within a two-week span.