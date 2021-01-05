It’s official: Ochsner begins construction of pediatric ‘super-clinic’ at The Grove

Ochsner Baton Rouge has officially announced the expansion of its medical complex at The Grove to include a pediatric “super-clinic,” which broke ground today and is slated to be finished this fall.

The $6.8 million project comes at a time when health officials are realizing that, as medicine advances at an accelerated pace, most children do not need inpatient hospital services. In an effort to streamline operations, Ochsner will place all of its existing pediatric specialty services under one roof, with additional pediatric subspecialties on the horizon.

“Having all those capabilities on one floor, and adding a few new ones, is going to be important,” says Eric McMillen, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. “These plans have been in the works for several years now. It’s been part of our natural evolution as we’ve grown in the region to grow pediatrics as well.”

As envisioned, The Grove’s top floor will transform into a child-focused area, with the 18,500-square-foot super-clinic encompassing nearly the entire fifth floor. The clinic’s pediatric services will include general pediatrics, gastroenterology, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedics, urology, cancer care, hepatology, ENT, allergy, dermatology, pulmonology, and child and adolescent psychology and psychiatry.

In addition to 38 exam and treatment rooms, there will be a dedicated 3,632-square-foot child development center that will feature physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy. It will be designed to provide personalized, family-centered patient care like Ochsner’s Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development in Jefferson.

The clinic will also include a 3,000-square-foot waiting room and pediatric-specific medical equipment worth some $700,000.

Ochsner projects nearly 200,000 pediatric visits at The Grove in the next five years. General pediatrics will continue to be offered at Ochsner clinics in Iberville, Prairieville and Zachary.

The contractor for the project is The Lemoine Company and the architect is Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.