It’s Friday, so why is no one in the office?

The pandemic has irrevocably altered the way Americans work. While changes began when lockdowns forced companies to implement remote and hybrid work schedules, they have continued well beyond the end of stay-at-home orders.

The Washington Post reports that in-person attendance at many offices is nearly nonexistent on Fridays. The story points to research from Kastle Systems, which has been monitoring office entry activity across 41,000 workplaces weekly. Kastle found that in June only 30% of the workforce actually went into the office on Fridays.

Allowing employees to work from home on Fridays, or even converting to a four-day workweek, is not something just startups are having to do to keep workers. Meanwhile, some behemoth employers are trying novel ways to entice their workers to show up on Fridays. For example, KPMG promises “no-camera Fridays” and rewards its employees by allowing them to clock out at 3 p.m. during the summer months. Read the article.