It’s Barn Hill Preserve versus the feds in a giraffe custody fight 

Barn Hill Preserve, an animal sanctuary and tour experience company based in Ethel, is fighting a federal decision that cost the facility one of its giraffes.

The company’s leadership tells WAFB-TV that the custody fight over Brazos the giraffe began when the U.S. Department of Agriculture shared concerns about the animal’s health earlier this month.

The USDA took Brazos into its care on Tuesday, but in a prepared statement, Barn Hill Preserve alleges that the animal’s condition was misdiagnosed and mistreated by a veterinarian who saw Brazos for the past two years. Their argument: The animal’s health issues were because of improper veterinary care, not because of conditions at Barn Hill Preserve.

Barn Hill’s owners also contend in the statement that the USDA violated the company’s rights by coming onto the property without a warrant, judgment, or ruling from a court.

