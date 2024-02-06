Is the worst over for the credit crunch?

Banks have once again reported tighter lending standards and weaker demand for business loans, according to the fourth quarter Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey released by the Federal Reserve on Monday, Inc. reports.

Despite the stiffening of loan standards, there is reason to believe that the credit crunch could start to thaw by spring. That is because fewer banks stiffened their lending standards compared with the last survey.

For small businesses with annual revenue below $50 million, 18.6% of banks tightened lending standards somewhat or considerably, down from 30.4% in the third quarter. The overwhelming majority of lenders (81.4%) said their loan criteria remained the same, up from 69.6%.

Bankers were also asked about their outlook for small business loans over the next 12 months. The responses hinted that the credit crunch could be at its peak.

