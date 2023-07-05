Is the US labor market beginning to cool? 

The U.S. labor market is starting to loosen up, according to the Federal Reserve’s go-to metric for assessing the economy. But data from LinkedIn shows a more pronounced shift away from what has been a historically tight jobs market, according to Axios.

That delta—between data the Fed is looking at and other sources’ measurements—is critical as the central bank tries to slow down inflation, because if the Fed pumps the brakes harder than necessary the economic fallout could be severe.

As of April, there were 1.8 open jobs for every unemployed worker—down from the peak of 2 in March 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. It still suggests a tighter labor market than any other period since the government began collecting data in 2000.

LinkedIn’s measure found 0.6 job openings for all active applicants on its site in May, a cooldown from a peak of 1 job opening for each applicant in late 2022.

Unlike the BLS survey, which just factors unemployed job seekers, LinkedIn’s measure also includes employed people who are looking for new positions.

“Our data is showing significantly more labor market slack than what the traditional vacancies to unemployed ratio is showing,” Rand Ghayad, LinkedIn’s head of economics and global labor markets, told Axios. Read the full story.