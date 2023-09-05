Is it time to update your company’s dress code? 

As business leaders work to get more employees back in the office, some are reconsidering their dress code requirements, Inc. reports.

“Changing the dress code is the best perk that costs zero dollars,” says Travis Lindemoen, founder of the Kansas City, Missouri-based human resource and hiring company Enjoy Mondays. “There are no downsides to loosening dress codes,” he adds, noting that comfort and happiness go hand-in-hand when it comes to employees shaping their mindset about work.

He points to post-pandemic studies that show employees are in fact more productive when they feel positive about the clothes they’re wearing. Those who are happy at work are more likely to stay, which means casual dress codes may aid retention rates, he adds.

With that in mind, many companies are seeking advice on how far to flex those dress codes. Sandals and open-toed shoes that expose “toe cleavage” are no longer taboo, tennis skirts and dresses are seen more in the office than on a court, and T-shirts are a given.

But where should business leaders draw the line between what is appropriate and what is not? Read the full story from Inc.