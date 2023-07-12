Is ‘body doubling’ the answer to stopping procrastination on projects? 

A new work hack, involving connecting online with others to hold each other accountable for getting tasks done, is gaining popularity and businesses are jumping in to make money off it, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An example of this hack, called body doubling, is how consultant Micha Goebig handled billing her clients last Friday. She sat in her home office going through receipts while nine strangers watched her on a video link at the same time as they completed their own solo work. The group used a subscription service called Flow Club, which says it can help home-based workers stay productive.

Body doubling was initially adopted by and coined by ADHD therapists, but it’s now being used by remote workers to regain focus when they aren’t under the watchful eyes of bosses and colleagues in the office.

While you could organize a body doubling session by yourself by calling a friend—and there are often live video streams created for this purpose on social media platforms—companies like SoulCycle are jumping in to offer the service as part of their lineup.

The spin studio chain joined with Flown, an online platform for virtual coworking, to hold body doubling sessions for a cost of $19 to $25 a month. SoulCycle pays its instructors, known for motivating devotees on stationary bikes, to lead the small groups, which last from 20 minutes to two hours. Read the full story.