Is Amazon deal at Cortana back on?

More than six months after Amazon’s plans to acquire the various parcels comprising the former Cortana Mall fell through, the high-stakes deal to redevelop the 1-million square foot site into a massive regional distribution center appears to still have life.

Among the clues: The owner of the former Virginia College building at the mall, one of five anchor tenants, is back under a non-disclosure agreement and cannot discuss the status of his 90,000-square-foot property.

Earlier this year, Jackson, Mississippi, businessman Wilson LaFoe put the building, which he has owned for more than a decade, back on the market for sale or lease, after a purchase agreement that had been signed in 2019 fell through.

At the time, LaFoe told Daily Report he was disappointed to learn, just weeks before a scheduled closing, that the purchaser was terminating the contract because of an inability to come to terms with another property owner at the mall site.

LaFoe could not disclose the identity of the purchaser he had been working with, citing a confidentiality agreement, but said at the time, “I think everybody knows who it is.”

Reached this morning for comment on potential recent developments, LaFoe said he cannot discuss the property because the confidentiality agreement he was under earlier this year “has been updated.”

If LaFoe was able to comment earlier this year, when the deal appeared to have cratered, but is not able to comment now, does that mean the deal is back on?

“You can read whatever you want into it, good or bad,” he says. “But I cannot comment.”

Daily Report has previously reported that a real estate firm working on behalf of Amazon, Seefried Industrial Properties, spent much of 2019 and early 2020 trying to acquire the shuttered mall and its former anchor tenants in order to redevelop the site as a regional fulfillment and distribution center for Amazon.

In May, Daily Report reported that Dillard Department Stores was playing hardball and threatening to derail the whole deal.

Dillard officials have declined to comment.

According to sources familiar with the situation, state and local economic development officials spent more than a year working with Amazon, through its proxy, on the deal, which would be a huge economic development win for the Capital Region and create 1,000 new jobs in north Baton Rouge. But the deal was always going to be difficult to piece together because acquiring the Cortana site meant closing six different deals with the mall’s owner and the five individual anchor tenants.

In February, the former Macy’s building, another anchor-tenant space, was acquired by a mystery buyer with ties to Seefried. LaFoe, in the interview earlier this year, said it was his understanding the Macy’s buyer was the same buyer he had been dealing with.

Amazon is developing regional distribution centers around the U.S. Louisiana, so far doesn’t have any of that magnitude, though Amazon has since opened a 111,000-square-foot last-mile delivery center on Industriplex near Siegen Lane.