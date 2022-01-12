IRS still buried in last year’s paperwork as filing season looms 

The upcoming tax filing season is shaping up to be a chaotic one, CNBC reports.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins released a report today to Congress detailing processing issues at the IRS last year and also offering a warning for this year’s tax season, which will begin when the agency starts accepting 2021 returns on Jan. 24.

“I am deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season,” Collins says. “Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it.”

In December, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual tax returns and 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual tax returns, according to the report. It also had backlogs of 2 million unprocessed employee quarterly tax returns and roughly 5 million pieces of taxpayer mail, some from April. Read the full story.