Investar acquiring Alabama-based Cheaha Bank

Investar Holding Corp., the holding company for Investar Bank, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cheaha Financial Group Inc., headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheaha Bank.

The terms of the agreement provide that Cheaha shareholders will receive $80 in cash consideration for each share of Cheaha common stock, for an aggregate value of approximately $41.1 million.

Investar previously entered a definitive agreement to acquire Cheaha in late 2019. However, that agreement was terminated in accordance with its terms after it failed to close by June 30, 2020. The termination came in response to the unpredictable economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Cheaha Bank had approximately $236 million in assets, $126 million in net loans, and $202 million in deposits. Cheaha Bank offers a full range of banking products and services to individuals and small businesses from four branch locations.

Today’s announcement is one of several acquisitions Investar has made over the past year and a half, including Alabama-based Bank of York and two branch locations of Texas-based PlainsCapitol Bank. See the full announcement here, and read a 2020 Daily Report article about banking mergers featuring Investar CEO John D’Angelo here.