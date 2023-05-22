Interest rate increases have most small businesses anxious about access to capital 

For companies that need to borrow money these days, it pays to be big, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Federal Reserve’s rate-raising campaign has put a notable crimp in financing for companies with smaller payrolls and valuations, because large businesses raise most of their funds from capital markets by issuing bonds and smaller firms rely predominantly on lending from banks.

The average rate for a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which historically costs less than a bank loan, has reached double-digits, driving many small firms to borrow less.

A recent survey of small-business owners from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices found 77% reporting they are concerned about their ability to access capital. The investment bank called it a “stunning shift” from one year ago, when 77% of respondents said they were confident in their ability to access capital. Read the full story.