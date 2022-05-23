Insurers paid out more than $15B to state’s property owners for 2020, 2021 hurricanes

Insurers paid out almost $15.1 billion to Louisiana property owners in response to hurricanes that hit the state in 2020 and 2021, insurance department data the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office reported shows.

At least 10 companies have withdrawn from the state since the calendar year 2020 and 2021 hurricanes, and at least five more have stopped writing new policies. In addition, the Louisiana Department of Insurance has placed into receivership five insurance companies that became insolvent following the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons.

The insurance department received 5,883 complaints from residential property owners involving the storms over two years. About half involved delays paying claims, according to the LLA.

Almost 64% of the time, complaints to LDI were resolved in the policyholder’s favor. Almost 29% of the time, the outcome was “neutral,” meaning it was neither completely favorable to the complainant nor the responding entity, according to the LLA.

In a recent LSU survey, 40% of Louisiana policyholders said they had filed a claim for property damage in the past two years through their homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance or renter’s insurance. Respondents who said they have filed a claim split evenly between those who are satisfied (47%) and those who are dissatisfied (47%) with how their insurance company has handled the claim.