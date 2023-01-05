Insurance dominates new Louisiana laws for 2023 

Following three major hurricanes in two years, the Louisiana Legislature made changes to state law to assist property owners with damage claims in the aftermath of a storm. Some updates also give insurers an opportunity to cover their risk.

These and other new state laws took effect Jan. 1.

One calls for more transparency for homeowners on the front end of obtaining homeowners’ policies—and an end to surprisingly high deductibles when filing a claim. Rep. Matt Willard, D-New Orleans, authored a law that creates a form on which insurers will provide information on hurricane, wind and hail deductibles when they propose a policy. It lists the specific amount for each deductible either as a percentage of the property’s insured value or a specific dollar amount.

All insurers now have to provide a catastrophe response plan to do business in Louisiana. Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, obtained approval for a law that requires an insurance company to detail things like how they plan to send adjusters into the field after a disaster and where they will set up shop if their offices are impacted. Emergency contact information for key personnel is also required. The law applies to all types of insurance as well as health maintenance organizations.

For a homeowner who suffers a total loss from a storm or insured peril, insurers can now offer additional living expense coverage under a law Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollack, sponsored. The policyholder, who has to request and pay for the coverage, would receive a payment for three months of increased living expenses. Any expenses beyond that period can still be submitted to the insurer for reimbursement if approved.

A state Hurricane Mediation Program was revived Jan. 1 under a law from lead author Sen. Jeremy Stine, R-Lake Charles. The program was first created after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and led to approximately 12,000 claims being settled with a “very high success rate,” according to the legislation. The alternative dispute resolution method is open to claims up to $150,000.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator for a rundown on what other new laws took effect this year.