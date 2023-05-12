Inside Library Wine & Provisions, Gonzales’ new dining concept

Bart Waguespack lives in Gonzales, yet he found himself making the trek to Baton Rouge every time he wanted a more upscale dining experience. Whether it was a special date night or a fancy dinner with friends, the tradeoff was always that almost 45-minute drive.

While working on building houses in the new Conway community with his other company Waguespack Homes, the developer decided to buy commercial land right outside the subdivision to build a strip mall. Among neighboring storefronts that will soon house a boutique, hair salon and vet, he carved out a space to create what he thought was missing from the area. In February, Waguespack and his co-owner Ronnie George opened Library Wine & Provisions.

He initially envisioned serving cheese boards and a few flatbreads, but that quickly morphed into a full-scale menu. He enlisted the help of David Dickensauge, who helms the kitchen at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine and brings three decades of experience in restaurants across south Louisiana and Chicago.

The result: a menu of entrees and appetizers diners won’t find anywhere else nearby—and one the owners believe would stand out in metropolitan Baton Rouge, too.

