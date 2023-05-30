Inside downtown’s newest bar, Dark 30  

New downtown bar Dark 30 officially opens this Saturday on Third Street, in the former location of Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar.

Co-owner and managing partner Kara Robinett says the bar’s wine, beer and liquor options were selected with the idea of giving back to the community. For example, the bar’s house wine, OneHope, gives back to an organization chosen by the vendor. For every OneHope case that Dark 30 buys, $3 will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“We were inspired to do something a little bit different than what we saw was available—to create something with intention,” Robinett says. “Everything that we carry here is either Black-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, organic or local.”

Dark 30 will offer two menus for patrons to explore. Its house craft cocktail menu will feature five cocktails named after angel numbers, such as the 111, which features honeysuckle vodka and lavender bitters, or the rum-based 333 with local honey. The second menu is designed to be a “bartenders’ playground,” Robinett says. It will rotate quarterly to feature the bar’s mixologists’ best creations. Additionally, bartenders can create drinks based on what each patron desires, using its selection of fresh and dried herbs along with cocktail atomizers.

Since the menu will rotate frequently, Robinett says the bar also plans to start a wine club so that once items are no longer available on the menu, patrons can still enjoy them through the club. Read the full story from 225 magazine.