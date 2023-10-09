Inside Baton Rouge’s new strategy to tackle blight  

It took a city-parish crew roughly 40 minutes on an early morning in September to fill a dump truck with mattresses, a rotting couch and other trash collected from behind an abandoned apartment complex off Florida Boulevard.

The building, with most of its windows busted and rusty nails hiding in the waist-high grass, is one of thousands in the city that have been reported to authorities as blighted or abandoned.

Previously called “Baton Rouge’s Vietnam,” the city has long grappled with blight, litter and other visual pollution, and previous Mayors Bobby Simpson and Kip Holden repeatedly “declared war” on the issue.

New advances in technology and data collection, however, are empowering the current administration to take more intentional swings in the fight against blight.

The city-parish’s Department of Development initiated a blight survey last year and sent inspectors out across the city to grade every parcel of land—nearly 6,000 inspections. The higher the score, the worse the blight—with anything scoring higher than 50 points considered condemnable and anything over 75 declared an emergency.

“We think of blight as a cycle, where happiness and health is in the middle,” says Rachael Lambert, city-parish director of development. “The beginning of the cycle is construction, while at the end is condemnation and demolition back to a blank slate property.”

