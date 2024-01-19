Inside Adam Johnson’s fresh vision for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra

For the last few years, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s followers have wondered who would replace longtime music director Timothy Muffitt after his 2022 retirement. To aid its search, the symphony invited a succession of guest conductors to lead the orchestra throughout its last two seasons.

One of those guest conductors stood out. Canadian Adam Johnson, the award-winning assistant conductor of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, was named the symphony’s music director in June.

“I had a great relationship with the orchestra when I first conducted them as a guest conductor in January (2023), so straight away I felt there was great chemistry,” Johnson says. “I had a very good connection with the audience, as well. It was one of those things where you just felt it had the right energy.”

Along with years of experience in conducting, Johnson, 44, has also designed educational materials for music teachers and programs to introduce more young people to music. He holds a doctorate in performance in piano from the University of Montreal and is the father of three young sons.

Johnson says a factor in his decision to accept the Baton Rouge Symphony post was the palpable passion the orchestra has for putting on high-quality performances.

“The orchestra has a lot of support in the community from donors, and so we’re able to bring in a lot of top-notch soloists and do things that an orchestra of this budget and size wouldn’t normally get to do,” he says.

