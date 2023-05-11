Infusion of cash provides glimmer of hope in addressing state’s road needs 

South Louisiana’s confluence of waterways, rail, pipelines and interstates was undoubtedly the reason for industry to locate here. Unfortunately, the “to do” list of infrastructure enhancements needed for the state to remain competitive is problematically long.

The $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, passed in late 2021, provided a glimmer of hope for some of Louisiana’s backlogged projects, as it came with a promise to funnel billions to states and local governments to upgrade outdated roads, bridges and transit systems. Of particular note was the bill’s intention to repair and rebuild thoroughfares and bridges, improve airports and ports, invest in passenger rail, improve infrastructure resiliency and fortify the power infrastructure.

For Louisiana, it has freed up funding for some long-delayed, long-overdue projects.

Nevertheless, Shawn Wilson, former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, says getting the most out of any infrastructure funding measure will require strategic alliances among multiple infrastructure modes.

“We need to leverage our resources and work together, whether that be industry, the ports, roads, etcetera to create a plan, and we need to be able to fund that plan to remove bottlenecks and maximize efficiencies,” Wilson says.

Unfortunately, the state must play catch-up first. As recently as 2022, Louisiana continued to receive low national marks on its infrastructure—a D+ from the American Society of Civil Engineers—based upon data collected by a team of more than 50 civil engineers who studied 11 major components of the state’s infrastructure for more than 18 months.

That has had dire implications for the industrial sector along the corridor of Interstates 10 and 12.

“When you look at our 16,000 miles of roads, 12,000 bridges and six Class 1 railroad and airports … our economy is based upon the infrastructure that we have, not the infrastructure that we need,” Wilson says. “We’re faced with a difficult decision: whether to maintain what we have today or invest in the next five to 10 years in a new mobility solution. It’s a problem brought about by generational inaction.”

Read the full story from the latest edition of 10/12 Industry Report.