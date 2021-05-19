Influential Women in Business Q&A: Navigating work and personal life

The best advice the nine 2021 Influential Women in Business honorees can offer is to focus on your work, and serve as if no one is watching.

The 2021 Influential Women in Business Luncheon featured a Q&A session in which the honorees talked about issues ranging from the advice they would give their younger selves to the unrealistic expectations women place on themselves.

This year’s honorees are State Rep. Paula Davis, Yolanda Dixon, secretary of the Louisiana Senate; Vanessa Graham, VGraham LLC owner; Susanne Hall, west region vice president for Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED; Stephanie Manson, chief operating officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Yvette Marsh, executive director of talent management for the LSU Foundation; Kenya Messer, president and CEO of Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities; Dianna Payton, CEO of YWCA Greater Baton Rouge; and Sasha Thackaberry, vice president of LSU Online and Continuing Education.

“Truly, focus on your work,” Payton said. “If you do it well, it will speak for you. It’s all a growth process.”

Thackaberry and her team at LSU Online use a cultural statement of “failing forward” to define how they work as a group. In order to grow, you have to learn to be uncomfortable on a regular basis, Thackaberry said.

Other advice included how to balance work and personal life:

• “You don’t know if you can do it all, but you have to have the confidence you can. It’s knowing and being confident in yourself to do it all.”—Rep. Paula Davis

• “One principle that helps me when I have to decide what is worth my time is that everything has a season. You can have it all, family, career, friends, self care, but maybe when and how you have it uniquely pertains to you. The woman next to you’s path may look completely different from yours, but that’s OK. There’s no right and wrong way about it.”—Yvette Marsh

Finding a mentor:

• “For me, it was finding someone who is right for you. Don’t find the easy fit. You don’t want someone who’s going to make you feel good every time you walk out the door. You want someone who will be really open and honest with you, and you have to be able to accept an open and honest relationship where you can talk about your strengths and opportunities.”—Susanne Hall

Taking risks:

• “Comfort zones are sneaky because they come with a double-edged sword. One side makes us feel safe. The other side tricks us into thinking that everything you do well is inside that zone and everything outside is risky, scary or inconceivable. If someone is thinking about stepping into the uncomfortable, you should expect to feel fearful and doubtful, but it’s OK.”—Yvette Marsh

Being a leader:

• “I had to help my team members understand they are experts at what they do. Be bold about that, bring your ideas and thoughts. They are appreciated. It built their confidence.”—Dianna Payton

• “A nurturing approach is what makes our team successful and makes us successful, and in turn I think it’s what clients read about us. I think it’s been a tremendous part of our growth. If you look at the list I make every day of things I’m going to focus on or prioritize, our team is always at the top of that list.”—Vanessa Graham