Influential Woman in Business: Jane Verret of Campus Federal Credit Union  

Jane Verret never anticipated she would one day be a CEO and lead a credit union.

With nearly three decades of experience under her belt, 2022 Influential Women in Business honoree Verret was tapped in 2018 to lead Campus Federal Credit Union, the second-largest credit union in the region, after serving as the organization’s chief administrative officer for five years.

“Even the morning the committee made their decision, I didn’t think it would be me,” says Verret, regarding the two-year internal company search for a new leader.

Verret grew up in Petal, Mississippi, outside Hattiesburg. After earning her accounting degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, she accepted a position in 1992 at Premier Bank in Baton Rouge and planted her roots in the Capital Region, where her career has since flourished.

“I took a leap of faith,” she says of the move to Louisiana. “I wanted an adventure, to move somewhere different.”

After five years of working in the internal audit department at Premier Bank, the bank began merging with Bank One and Verret’s future with the institution looked hazy. Verret took another leap of faith and accepted a position at Campus Federal Credit Union as its internal auditor.

