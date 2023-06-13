Inflation surpasses labor shortages as the No. 1 concern among small businesses

Small business optimism increased slightly in May, but it marked the 17th consecutive month that the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index remained below its 49-year average.

Inflation was the biggest concern for owners in the index, with 25% listing it at the top, up two points from April. The number of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined one percentage point to a net negative of 50%.

“Overall, small business owners are expressing concerns for future business conditions,” says Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist for NFIB. “Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages will continue to limit the ability of many small firms to meet the demand for their products and services, while less severe than last year’s experience.”

Other key findings in the May survey include: