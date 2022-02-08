Inflation keeping small business owners on edge 

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased slightly in January to 97.1, down 1.8 points from December as Inflation remains a problem for small businesses.
Twenty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important business problem, unchanged from December when it reached the highest level since 1981. The net percentage of business owners raising average selling prices increased four points to a net 61%, the highest reading since 1974.
“More small business owners started the new year raising prices in an attempt to pass on higher inventory, supplies, and labor costs,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg in a statement. “In addition to inflation issues, owners are also raising compensation at record high rates to attract qualified employees to their open positions.”
Key findings include:
- One of the Index components improved, seven declined, and two were unchanged.
- Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months increased two points to a net negative 33%. Small business owners remain pessimistic about future economic conditions as this indicator has declined 13 points over the past six months.
- Forty-seven percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a decrease of two points from December.
- Inventory accumulation plans fell five percentage points. See the full NFIB survey.