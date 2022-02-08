Inflation keeping small business owners on edge 

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased slightly in January to 97.1, down 1.8 points from December as Inflation remains a problem for small businesses.

Twenty-two percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important business problem, unchanged from December when it reached the highest level since 1981. The net percentage of business owners raising average selling prices increased four points to a net 61%, the highest reading since 1974.

“More small business owners started the new year raising prices in an attempt to pass on higher inventory, supplies, and labor costs,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg in a statement. “In addition to inflation issues, owners are also raising compensation at record high rates to attract qualified employees to their open positions.”

