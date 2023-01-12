Inflation dips for a sixth straight month in December

Rising consumer prices in the U.S. moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.

Inflation eased to 6.5% in December compared with 12 months earlier, the government reported this morning. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.

On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is gradually waning. Still, the Fed doesn’t expect inflation to slow enough to get close to its 2% target until well into 2024.

U.S. markets were in a holding pattern early this morning ahead of the highly-anticipated report. Read more.