Inflation biggest concern for small business owners 

Business owners were slightly more optimistic in December, according to the latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index. However, 22% of small business owners reported that inflation was their biggest problem.

Cost increases have reached levels not seen since the early 1980s when prices were rising at double-digit rates.

“Small businesses, unfortunately, saw a disappointing December jobs report, with staffing issues continuing to impact their ability to be fully productive,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Inflation is at the highest level since the 1980s and is having an overwhelming impact on owners’ ability to manage their businesses.”

State-specific figures are unavailable, but NFIB State Director Dawn McVea says Louisiana’s small business owners are facing the same challenges as those in other states—inflation, labor costs and supply chain disruptions. Nearly half of business owners (49%) reported job openings that could not be filled. See the full NFIB report.