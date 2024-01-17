Industry pushes Congress for $1.2B to fix U.S. transformer shortage 

Will $1.2 billion included in Senate-passed 2024 spending legislation designed to reverse a major U.S. shortage in distribution transformers remain?

That’s what transformer manufacturers and project users want congressional leaders to ensure as funding differences with the House are being negotiated, reports Engineering News-Record.

The money is needed to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and support grid reliability and resilience during the transition to clean energy, seven trade groups said in a Jan. 4 letter to congressional leaders. The message was meant to encourage bipartisan cooperation to expand and strengthen grid capacity and boost the supply chain for distribution transformers.

The letter was signed by the American Public Power Association, Edison Electric Institute, GridWise Alliance, Leading Builders of America, National Association of Home Builders, National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Read more.

