Increasing number of companies turning to apprenticeships as hiring solution 

More companies are turning to apprenticeships as a solution to their hiring woes, Inc. reports.

The number of apprentices at U.S. companies has doubled over the past 10 years, according to the Department of Labor, and companies increasingly see them as a solution in an environment with two job openings available for every person looking for work.

“Companies are tapping into a talent marketplace that they had never reached before,” says Teneika Askew, a data scientist whose advice has garnered her a large following on social media.

Apprenticeships offer a way to hire team members who show an ability to learn the specific skills you’re seeking even if they’re not there yet. While they’re most common in skilled trades—more than half of all apprentices last year were electricians, carpenters, or plumbers—apprenticeships are growing in a range of other jobs, from nursing to restaurant management and pharmacy, and even in tech positions such as software engineering. Read the full story.