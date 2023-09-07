New insurance commissioner defends ‘reforms’ that failed to lower auto rates

Louisiana lawmakers recently have enacted several changes to how the state’s legal system handles vehicle wrecks that have not led to the lower auto insurance rates supporters promised.

In an interview with Daily Report, Tim Temple, who will be Louisiana’s next insurance commissioner, argues it’s too soon to say whether “tort reform” will spur rate reductions, citing a pandemic-induced backlog in the courts.

“As that litigation starts to work through the court system, we’ll see if it had an impact or not,” he says.

Temple says the leading candidates for governor and the Legislature seem receptive to his proposal for an insurance-focused special session early next year. He wants lawmakers to tighten up the state’s “bad faith” rules, which critics say are too vague and encourage litigation.

Temple doesn’t want to add more money to the recently created fund meant to lure more property insurers in the state, saying it benefited companies that were already writing business here. He intends to regulate insurers with a lighter touch than current Commissioner Jim Donelon by, for example, allowing them to raise rates more than once every 12 months.

Temple, whose background is in the insurance business, acknowledged concerns that he will be too cozy with the industry to the detriment of consumers. But he says a more friendly legal and regulatory environment will benefit everyone by encouraging companies to do business here.

“To me, the best protection the consumer can have is choice,” he says.

Donelon chose not to run for reelection. Temple won the post by default when his only opponent dropped out.