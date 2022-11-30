Baton Rouge’s new CAO says military experience will inform new role

Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, who retired from the U.S. Army after 37 years, will be Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s chief administrator starting Monday.

Though he has spent much of his professional life in a top-down command structure, he says his experience will inform how he approaches his new role, which will require rebuilding trust and collaborating with the Metro Council.

Curtis, who commanded the Louisiana National Guard under Govs. Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards, has worked with local governments across the state and internationally when responding to emergencies.

“You learn over time how to take off the military structure and work with civilian-led leadership,” he said during an introductory news conference today, while also touting his own organizational and leadership skills.

Curtis mentioned stormwater management, improving efficiency and “operating more like a business” as priorities, while noting that Broome sets the agenda. He says he hasn’t had a chance to meet with any Metro Council members yet but plans to begin setting appointments with them, as well as with other members of Broome’s administration.

“I’m probably the dumbest person in the room right now,” he said with a smile. “But I will get up to speed very quickly.”

Gissel, a real estate agent, plans to return his focus to his business endeavors but will remain “only a phone call away,” Broome says. Gissel plans to stay on for a few weeks to help with the transition.

Curtis will be Broome’s third chief administrative officer, and his appointment is part of a nearly complete overhaul at the top of her administration since her election in 2017. The most recent departure was assistant CAO Kelvin Hill, who resigned in the aftermath of last month’s stormwater management controversy.