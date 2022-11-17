Income rose 6% in the Capital Region during 2021, but trailed most metros

The per capita personal income in the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area was $56,396 in 2021, a rise of 6.2% from the previous year, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

This latest estimate is lower than the region’s increase from 2019 to 2020, when the per capita personal income rose 6.97%.

Calculated by dividing personal income by the population, Baton Rouge’s rate lags the national average for metropolitan portions of the U.S., where the per capita personal income rose 7.3% in 2021. Likewise, the non-metropolitan portion of the country also outperformed Baton Rouge, where income rose 7.5% during the last year.

Overall, personal income increased in 3,075 counties, decreased in 36 and remained unchanged in three. Read the full report.