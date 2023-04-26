‘Incident’ at north Louisiana gunpowder facility highlights Pentagon struggles

Nearly two years ago, an errant spark inside a mill in north Louisiana caused an explosion so big it destroyed all the building’s equipment and blew a corrugated fiberglass wall 100 feet.

It also shut down the sole domestic source of an explosive that the Department of Defense relies on to produce bullets, mortar shells, artillery rounds and Tomahawk missiles.

As The Wall Street Journal writes in a new article, the ramshackle facility in Minden makes the original form of gunpowder, known today as black powder, a highly combustible material with hundreds of military applications. The product, for which there is no substitute, is used in small quantities in munitions to ignite more powerful explosives.

While no one was hurt in the summertime blast, two years later, the factory remains offline, unable to deliver the vital component to either commercial or Pentagon customers.

Military suppliers consolidated at the Cold War’s end, under pressure to reduce defense costs and streamline the nation’s industrial base. Over the past three decades, the number of fixed-wing aircraft suppliers in the U.S. has declined from eight to three. During the same period, major surface ship producers fell from eight to two.

Lower-tier defense firms are often the sole maker of vital components—such as black powder—and a single crisis can bring production to a standstill.

The “incident,” as the Minden explosion has become known, is a pointed example of the risks facing America’s military. The blast that wrecked a World War II-era building in a remote compound 30 miles from Shreveport has extinguished all production of black powder in North America.

The article, published Wednesday, is part of a series examining the problems confronting America’s military. Read the full article.