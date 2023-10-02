In shift from BRAC to C100, Adam Knapp returning to state policy roots

Lake Charles native Adam Knapp returned to Louisiana in 2002 to work on economic development projects and policies for Republican Gov. Mike Foster, and played a similar role with his Democratic successor, Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Knapp is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to lead the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, which is the “business roundtable” for the state.

“I’ve always had a view toward, ‘Where are we headed as a state?’” he says.

Knapp’s early priorities include meeting with C100 leaders throughout the state and with members of the next governor’s administration, whoever that turns out to be. With the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, C100 is working to educate candidates and elected officials about the RESET Louisiana agenda.

“There’s a really great body of work that’s been done by three well-trusted organizations,” Knapp says. “Now the question is how to make those [proposals] into reality.”

BRAC expects Knapp to stay at the helm through Oct. 27. He is scheduled to start his new role Nov. 1. Chamber leaders plan to identify an interim CEO while they search for a permanent replacement.

Since Knapp joined in 2008, BRAC has landed more than 200 business development projects, helped pass legislation each year, and nearly doubled the base of investors, the chamber says. On his watch, BRAC established its David E. Roberts Center for Economic Development, provided resources to local businesses through numerous crises, and has been ranked multiple times as one of the top economic development organizations in the region and nation.

Knapp takes over at C100 for the retiring Mike Olivier, who led the organization for 14 years. C100 cites Knapp’s experience at BRAC, with state government, and as a private sector consultant among his qualifications.

“The vision and energy Adam will bring to C100, coupled with his proven track record of advancing business and industry growth, is exciting for our organization and Louisiana as a whole,” C100 Executive Committee Chair Wayne Brown says in a prepared statement.