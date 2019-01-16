In Loving Arms pediatric facility moving to north Baton Rouge

In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center is relocating from North Foster Drive to Harding Boulevard, a move expected to generate $980,000 in capital investment and create eight new jobs.

The center will continue to act as a training site for the Southern University School of Nursing, Baton Rouge Community College, and Delta College, and it will retain 15 existing jobs.

But its relocation and expansion should provide more clients, especially those in north Baton Rouge, with better access to the health center.

“This impending growth project into the north Baton Rouge community will enable us to serve many new medically fragile children and their families,” says Renita Williams, executive director of the health center, in a prepared statement.

The pediatric health center allows children up to 12 years old with medically complex conditions to receive continual medical care in a non-residential setting. When approved, children can attend up to a maximum of 12 hours per day while receiving nursing services, personal care, developmental therapies, and caregiver training.

The facility is one of several in the pipeline for north Baton Rouge that’s supposed to spur significant near-term investment. Others include Brown Eagle’s $8.5 million planned second location and a Ready Shield Solutions assembly plant that is expected to generate some $46 million in taxes over the next decade.