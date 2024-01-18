In a reversal, Spanish Town’s Belli announces it will stay open

Belli, a Spanish Town café and market that announced its impending closure last week, is now planning to stay open.

Owner Kristen Guarisco says she has been working with the store’s landlord to negotiate a more affordable rent and rezone the property for commercial use. The building that houses Belli dates back to 1914 and is technically zoned as a residential property, though Guarisco says it has been “grandfathered in” as a commercial property.

The new plan is for the store to remain open until Jan. 31, at which point it will close its doors until its relaunch at the Spanish Town Parade on Feb. 10. It will relaunch with a new, streamlined menu featuring sandwiches, soups and a rotation of daily specials. Guarisco also plans to begin working with third-party delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats in an effort to expand Belli’s reach beyond Spanish Town foot traffic.

Guarisco intends to apply for a license to sell beer in about a year’s time. As for the store’s controversial pursuit of a hard liquor license, she hopes to maintain a dialogue with those in the neighborhood who oppose the endeavor and work from there.

“If me holding a liquor license to sell wine is that big of an issue, then I obviously won’t pursue it,” Guarisco says. “I don’t want to cause neighborhood drama. I just want a good space that people can enjoy.”

A GoFundMe with a fundraising goal of $10,000 has been set up by Mat Keel, a Spanish Town resident and Guarisco’s neighbor, to support Belli’s revival.