In a hybrid world, technology defines employee experience

One of the big questions many leaders are facing now is: How can we meaningfully communicate, collaborate, and connect in a hybrid (or remote) environment?

According to Harvard Business Review, as companies compete for talent and adapt to new ways of working, the technology they use has become the dominant feature of the employee experience—and a place where many companies are falling short.

Research from Qualtrics found just 30% of employees say their experience with their company’s technology exceeds their expectations. Microsoft surveys found that after a year of working from home, 42% of employees say they lack essential office supplies at home, and 1 in 10 don’t have an adequate internet connection to do their job.

Employers should start by asking employees if they have the right tools and technology to do their jobs, especially in a hybrid or remote work environment.

Once employers understand opportunities to improve digital experiences, it’s key they also take action toward closing any gaps, and let employees know that they’re being heard. Read the full story.