IMAC Holdings expands into Louisiana

Tennessee-based IMAC Holdings Inc. has expanded its services into Louisiana with the acquisition of Louisiana Orthopaedic and Sports Rehab Institute in Baton Rouge, the company announced this morning.

IMAC provides innovative medical advancements and care, specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments.

LOSI, founded in 1988, was purchased Oct. 1 for an undisclosed amount. LOSI’s founder, Dr. Allen Johnston, will continue to see patients at LOSI’s O’Neal Lane location and serve as IMAC’s medical director.

The acquisition also gives LOSI access to IMAC’s acute injury service line, which provides a toll-free hotline for physicians, lawyers and referral sources to schedule patients with acute sports, accident and work-related injuries.