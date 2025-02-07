If you’ve been debanked, Louisiana’s treasurer wants to know

Louisiana State Treasurer Dr. John Fleming is partnering with the State Financial Officers Foundation to create a database of people or entities that have been denied access to capital by a bank or financial institution due to religious or political viewpoints.

Fleming is asking Louisiana businesses and individuals to submit their stories of being debanked due to viewpoint discrimination on the State Financial Officers Foundation website.

“We’re just trying to gather information right now,” Jeff Crouere, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Treasury, tells Daily Report. “We hear stories that this is happening to different people. Now, we want to get documented evidence from people that are willing to come forward. It will be helpful in making our case that this is not just something we’re making up, but a real problem.”

The department issued its open call in a press release on Friday. Crouere says the department will check in periodically to see what stories are received.

In August, Fleming recommended Bank of America not be approved as an authorized fiscal agent in Louisiana, alleging the institution is intentionally debanking religious organizations, gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers and others based on political or religious views and activities.

“What we want to know is whether Bank of America and other banks have cleaned up their act,” Fleming says. “Have they stopped discriminating on the basis of conservative political viewpoints or are they continuing to do this sort of under the radar?”