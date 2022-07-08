If left with no choice, here’s how to rescind a job offer 

No manager wants to find themselves in this situation: You send out a job offer and the candidate accepts, but now you have to take back the offer for whatever reason.

Obviously, this process is worse for the job candidate, but it is a predicament more and more businesses are finding themselves in, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Driving this trend is rapid-fire hiring and rushed onboarding processes along with recent rolling hiring freezes. The best thing is to avoid this situation in the first place through well-paced growth and organized human resources planning.

However when rescinding a job offer is unavoidable, here’s how to make it as painless as possible, according to Inc.:

Contact candidates as quickly as possible—Contact the candidate and deliver the news in an empathetic manner, and don’t do it over email. A phone call is best, and make sure to let them know it is not a reflection of their talent or abilities.

Help them find other opportunities—If you rescind a job offer, you’re not under legal obligation to help the candidate find work. But it is a particularly thoughtful thing to do, considering that the candidate is not at fault.

Offer some form of compensation—If the candidate has spent hours doing skills assessments or commuting for interviews, consider offering something for their time. Read the full story.