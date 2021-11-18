If it were up to fans, LSU football players would take home $220,000 a year

College sports fans believe that, on average, NCAA football players should receive a yearly salary of $170,815—if the Supreme Court’s landmark decision earlier this year hadn’t categorically ruled out salaries for college athletes. However, LSU fans polled thought the salaries should be even higher, at $219,778.

That’s according to a recent survey of 3,000 fans conducted by online sports book Fanduel. When comparing against a median NFL salary, the survey result starts to make more sense, Fanduel’s report reads. Many are surprised to learn that the median NFL salary is just $860,000, with sports fans’ perceptions of NFL salaries swayed by the large contracts offered to starting quarterbacks, which often typically top $5 million.

The survey found that Florida fans of teams such as the Florida State Seminoles, the Florida Gators, and the Miami Hurricanes topped the salary expectation league. Fans think their players should receive an average salary of $228,920 per season. On the other hand, supporters of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, for example, think their players should receive a salary of $91,160 per season. See the report.