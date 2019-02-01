ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week  

Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
- Together Baton Rouge’s longtime organizer bows out, but not because of ITEP controversy
- Assistant parish attorney staying past his resignation date despite 2016 sexual harassment complaint
- Iverstine Farms is getting into the meat subscription game
- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome adds another assistant CAO to manage public works
- Five-parish coalition tasked with finding the funding for a new Mississippi River bridge will finally meet Tuesday
