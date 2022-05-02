ICYMI: Children’s hospitals in Baton Rouge, New Orleans to explore partnership

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans, part of the LCMC Health system, have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore opportunities to collaborate in pediatrics.

The agreement announced Monday does not involve a merger or acquisition but could lead to the two organizations working together for the delivery of pediatric health services in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. What kinds of partnerships might be considered was not disclosed; discussions are expected to continue over the next few months.

While the two facilities have not partnered in the past, LCMC and OLOL both are part of a $245 million investment with LSU announced in February.

“Training the next generation of providers is essential to the future of equitable access to care,” says Dr. Richard Vath, president and CEO of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, of which OLOL is a part. “We hope to develop collaborative strategies to address population health priorities that improve health outcomes for children and families across the state.”

Calls and emails for comment to LCMC Health’s CAO Ayame Dinkler were not returned in time for this afternoon’s press time.

The past year or so has brought several high-profile changes for Our Lady of the Lake, which has ended a partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and parted ways with former CEO Scott Wester; Wester has been named CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Florida. OLOL also has announced an investment with Baton Rouge Community College along with the deal with LSU.