Izzo’s property on Corporate sold by one Spinosa entity to another

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that a property on South Lakeshore Drive was sold. The story has been updated since it was first published to reflect the correct details of the sale. Daily Report regrets the error.

The Corporate Boulevard property that houses an Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, which is managed by developer Tommy Spinosa, has been sold to another LLC linked to Spinosa, sales documents show.

In an act of cash sale that closed March 17, 6220 Associates LLC, which lists Spinosa as its registered agent and officer, sold the Izzo’s property for $10 to VCP RZ-4A LLC, which also lists Spinosa as registered agent and officer, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish clerk of court. Both LLC’s are listed as being based in Baton Rouge.

Spinosa did not respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.