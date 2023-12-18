IBM plans $2.3B software purchase as it invests in AI and cloud technology 

IBM announced this morning it plans to buy German software company Software AG’s webMethods and StreamSets divisions for $2.32 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The acquisition comes as the U.S. technology giant, which employs hundreds in Baton Rouge, continues to focus on and invest in hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence technology.

The two divisions are part of Software AG’s integration-platform-as-a-service business, which brings together a variety of applications and data.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter next year. Read the full story.