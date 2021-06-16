Iberville Parish pauses new development in some areas amid flood concerns

The Iberville Parish Council has approved a one-year moratorium on new development in part of its jurisdiction to address concerns about drainage following severe flash flooding in May.

Iberville Parish Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to halt the construction of high-density subdivisions within unincorporated areas east of the Mississippi River, news outlets report.

The meeting featured tense exchanges between council members, residents and housing developers.

While developers say moratoriums stunt the growth of the parish and hurt jobs, the council says it needs time to assess these issues.

“Can you guarantee the people who buy your house that that water is going to stay out of there? I don’t think you can,” Matthew Jewell, chair of the Iberville Parish Council, told developers at the meeting.

Other local governments in the Baton Rouge region have also considered temporarily stopping development in recent years to address concerns about traffic and drainage.

Ascension Parish is expected to approve a halt on new commercial and residential growth Thursday. Its president, Clint Cointment, says the flooding in May trapped people in newly built neighborhoods that should have met the latest development standards.

“We need to make changes now,” Cointment says. “We should not have a new subdivision be approved without adequate drainage standards, period.”

