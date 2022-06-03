Iberville hoping new bridge sparks retail, residential growth

A new Mississippi River bridge might bring new businesses and residents to Iberville Parish, though there’s work to be done to get ready for that possibility.

There isn’t a funding plan in place yet for the new crossing, though state lawmakers have committed to making a $300 million down payment. And while officials haven’t yet picked a definite location, the final three options all are in Iberville.

The three sites all have connections on the west side of the river south of Plaquemine and on the east side of the river in St. Gabriel. Hank Grace, who directs economic development for Iberville, says a new bridge to connect the east and west sides is a “necessity” for his parish.

“We lobbied hard to get to where we are today,” he says.

Grace says “it’s a little bit early in the game” to say what the impact might be. But he’s hoping for retail and residential growth, along with benefits for the industrial sector and the area’s sugar cane farmers. Recruiting teachers and health care providers also might get easier, he suggests.

He says there’s “no doubt” the parish’s land use plan, which hasn’t been updated in quite a few years, will need to be revisited, adding that parish government doesn’t want to tell landowners what to do with their properties.

Grace says that while “everybody wants the bridge,” they don’t necessarily want it in their backyard. But he says the overwhelming majority of parish residents are on board.