IberiaBank’s Ben Marmande moving to Houston; John Everett to succeed him

IberiaBank’s longtime Baton Rouge market president, Ben Marmande, is relocating to Houston, where he will oversee the bank’s growing presence in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Iberia currently has seven locations in the Greater Houston area and is planning to expand its presence there.

“I am extremely excited about my new opportunity with IberiaBank in Houston, but will certainly miss our team, our clients and the Baton Rouge community,” says Marmande, who came to Baton Rouge in late 2006, and helped grow Iberia’s footprint in the local market.

Iberia has seven locations in the Capital Region.

John Everett, who joined IberiaBank in 2008, most recently serving as senior vice president and commercial group manager in Baton Rouge, will succeed Marmande as Baton Rouge market president.

A Baton Rouge native, Everett is a veteran of the local banking industry, beginning his career with First Commerce Corporation in New Orleans and later serving as vice president of commercial lending with Whitney Bank in Baton Rouge.

“John has tremendous experience in commercial banking and has been a big contributor to the growth of our company’s Baton Rouge franchise,” says Karl Hoefer Iberia’s Louisiana and Texas regional president.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Iberia was the fifth-largest bank in the Baton Rouge market in 2018, with 4.3% of the local market share and $888 million in local deposits.

Iberia currently has 191 locations in 12 predominantly southern states. At the end of 2018, the bank’s total deposits topped $22.6 billion and assets topped $30 billion.