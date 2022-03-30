I-10 widening will cost at least $1.8B, federal government says

The state’s plan to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane will cost between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Previous public estimates have been closer to $1 billion. The project is meant to increase capacity and replace aging infrastructure, though critics argue the traffic concerns can be alleviated at a fraction of the cost.

“The Baton Rouge interstate system is over capacity now because of many years of trying to either patch the problem or disregard it completely.” Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson says.

Construction is set to begin next year. The number of travel lanes will be reduced to two in each direction for a little more than a year, mostly in 2024, DOTD says. Once that part of the project is finished, three lanes in each direction once again will be available, and then four lanes by late 2027 or early 2028, Wilson says.