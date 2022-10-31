Hydrogen startup considering Ascension Parish for $7.5B project 

Clean Hydrogen Works, a project development company founded in 2021 and focused on energy decarbonization solutions, today announced it is exploring a plan to build a large-scale hydrogen-ammonia production and export facility in Ascension Parish.

Doing business as Ascension Clean Energy, in partnership with Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the company estimates the proposed $7.5 billion project would create 350 new jobs with an estimated average annual salary of $73,412 by 2030, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The ACE project plan envisions production of 7.2 million tons of ammonia annually on a 1,700-acre RiverPlex MegaPark site on the west bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. Using carbon capture and sequestration processes to reduce emissions it would produce “blue ammonia,” a product anticipated to be in high demand as a clean energy feedstock in global markets.

Denbury would transport the captured CO2 emissions through its existing pipeline network to one of its planned sequestration sites for deep underground storage. Hafnia would export the ammonia produced at the facility to emerging energy markets overseas.

Clean Hydrogen Works said it hopes to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2024, which would allow the initial phase of production to commence in 2027. The company estimates 1,500 construction jobs would be created at the peak of construction.

To attract the project, the state has prepared an incentive package that would include the services of LED FastStart. The company may also utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. Additionally, if a final investment decision is made, Clean Hydrogen Works would be eligible for a performance-based award of up to $7 million to reimburse dock infrastructure expenses. See the announcement from LED.