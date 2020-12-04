Husch Blackwell aims to complete LSU Title IX investigation in February

Husch Blackwell, the Missouri-based law firm conducting an independent, comprehensive review of LSU’s Title IX policies and procedures in light of a recent USA Today report, could begin on-campus interviews as early as next week, with plans to wrap its investigation in February.

LSU interim president Tom Galligan announced the timeline during an LSU Board of Supervisors meeting this afternoon, in which he also laid out several responsive measures LSU is taking in the meantime. These include meeting with student leaders, consulting with Sexual Trauma Awareness Response and launching an online portal to collect anonymous feedback in an effort to make reporting easier. Additionally, faculty and staff will undergo mandatory Title IX training Dec. 9.

“We have to give Husch Blackwell time they need to take comprehensive action … but we’re not just waiting for them,” Galligan said. “We’re consulting with experts to guide our decisions, we’re working to implement initiatives, and we’ll continue to investigate every report of sexual assault and violence.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to determine how LSU has handled similar cases in the past, a team from Husch Blackwell will interview university administrators, faculty, staff and students on campus.

The interview process—which will come after the team analyzes various documents to create a paper trail of cases regarding sexual abuse and violence—could begin as soon as next week, Husch Blackwell partner Scott Schneider told the Board of Supervisors.

Another part of the review will entail a “look-forward,” with the firm analyzing where LSU currently stands from a Title IX perspective and how the university can improve. Chiefly, the process involves comparing LSU’s baseline protocols to its peer institutions and meeting with stakeholders, the latter of which the firm has already begun doing.

“There’s compliance, but then there’s best practices, and we want to match best practices with university resources so that we have an effective program here,” Schneider said. “We’re eager to get started. It’s a tough project, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Near the end of the meeting, board chair Robert Dampf read the board’s official statement on the matter, in which it announced its support for the investigation and vowed to hold accountable LSU personnel who failed to act appropriately.

“It will take some time for [Husch Blackwell] to work through the facts,” the statement read. “If errors have been made, we want them fixed.”