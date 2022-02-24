TOPS qualifiers down after hurricanes and COVID

The number of Louisiana high school graduates in the class of 2021 who qualified for the state’s free college tuition program hit a five-year low, according to state figures shared Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, two straight years of major hurricanes and declining college enrollment are contributing factors, an education official says.

A preliminary enrollment survey from the state Board of Regents, which oversees higher education, found a 26% decrease in enrollment at Louisiana colleges and universities for the fall 2021 semester. Accompanying that drop was a 3.1% reduction in the number of students who qualified for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS.

Out of 37,519 Louisiana high school graduates in the class of 2021 who were processed for eligibility, there were 24,653 or 65.7% who qualified for TOPS, says Dr. Sujuan Boutte, executive director of the Louisiana Office for Student Financial Assistance. The TOPS qualifier count is the lowest since 2016 when 24,634 high school graduates earned the scholarship.

“It’s not a real big secret that K-12 in ’19, ’20 and 2021 were not the best years for students,” Boutte told the Board of Regents at its meeting Wednesday.

Boutte made clear that the lower numbers were not an indicator of poor academic performance from Louisiana high school grads. She repeatedly referenced hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and Ida last year as reasons why fewer students enrolled in college, so fewer qualified and accepted TOPS awards.

